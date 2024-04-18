SPFL fine Dundee over state of Dens Park pitch

Club penalised

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Call-offs: Dens Park.

The SPFL has fined Dundee £186,000 after a series of postponements due to the condition of the Dens Park pitch.

A disciplinary hearing was held into the circumstances surrounding call-offs dating back to October last year.

£120,000 of the fine is suspended until the end of season 2024/25, only payable should there be further issues with the playing surface.

Rangers were highly critical of the Tayside club after their Premiership clash was twice called off, accusing Dundee of “negligence”.

A statement from the SPFL said: “At a disciplinary hearing today (18 April 2024), Dundee FC admitted five separate breaches of SPFL Rules relating to their Dens Park pitch.

“This followed postponements of cinch Premiership matches on 7 October 2023, 23 December 2023, 2 January 2024, 17 March 2024, and 10 April 2024.

“As a result, Dundee were fined £186,000, of which £120,000 is suspended until the end of season 2024/25. This suspended element will be automatically triggered in the event of a further breach of SPFL rules relating to pitch condition next season.”

An SPFL spokesman said: “SPFL rules on pitch condition are an integral part of maintaining a fair league competition.”

Rangers’ match against Dundee eventually went ahead at the third attempt last night at Dens, the 0-0 draw handing the initiative to Celtic in the race for the league title with the Parkhead outfit now three points ahead with five games remaining.