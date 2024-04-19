Harley Street skincare specialist plans Edinburgh clinic

Medical move

Edinburgh plan: David Jack (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

A Scottish surgeon, who has built a thriving Harley Street practice in aesthetic medicine, is opening a clinic in Edinburgh.

Dr David Jack, a member of the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, has another clinic in Belgravia and last night threw a party at Prestonfield House, Edinburgh, to announce that he is opening a new base in Howe Street. Two more are due to open in London.

The 39-year-old from Linlithgow has a range of skincare products which he hopes to launch in the US next year along with a further clinic. His company Beauchamp Holdings is seeing up to 40% growth each year.

Dr Jack trained at Glasgow Medical School, Edinburgh and Dundee and the British College of Aesthetic Medicine. He worked for the NHS, including Edinburgh Sick Kids, before launching a couple of business ventures and then specialising in skincare in 2018.

“I’ve chosen to open in Edinburgh partly because I am Scottish but mainly because it complements the growth of luxury brands and cosmetics in what is an international city. I see it as a good place to grow my brand,” he said.

He was speaking to Daily Business about his venture after a dinner organised by lifestyle entrepreneur and writer Tessa Hartmann for about 50 guests.

They included celebrities, influencers and business people in the retail, fashion and beauty sectors. Among them was tennis coach Judy Murray, designer Anna Campbell-Jones, and the retailers Paul Walker and Nadia Alexander.