Beeks partners STT in ‘innovative’ trading solution

Partnership

Gordon McArthur: exciting chapter

Beeks Financial Cloud Group, the Scotland-based cloud computing and connectivity provider for financial markets, has taken a further step towards revolutionising trading and clearing operations.

It has signed a partnership with Securities & Trading Technology (STT), a provider of trading, clearing, and surveillance technology.

The collaboration aims to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance market competitiveness.

The new offering will cover all aspects of exchange trading, from execution and risk management to surveillance, post-trade clearing, and settlement processes.

It aims to relieve financial institutions of the burden of heavy infrastructure investments and operational overhead, allowing them to focus on their core business activities, says Beeks.

Gordon McArthur, CEO of Renfrewshire-based Beeks, said: “Our collaboration with STT marks an exciting chapter in our mission to innovate the financial services industry.

“By leveraging our combined expertise, we will provide clients with a streamlined, risk-mitigated solution that is poised to transform the way financial institutions operate.”

Zack Hodgson, chairman of STT, said: “Joining forces with Beeks represents a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine the financial market landscape.

“Together, we are set to deliver a complete state-of-the-art exchange trading and clearing solution, enabling institutions of all sizes to excel in this dynamic environment.”