Ceteris adds Falkirk Business Hub to portfolio

£2m deal

New owner: Falkirk Business Hub

Falkirk Business Hub has been acquired by Forth Valley commercial landlord and business support specialist, Ceteris Scotland.

The £2m acquisition from Tartan Commercial expands Ceteris’s footprint into the Falkirk area for the first time.

Ceteris owns and operates 20 business parks across nine sites in Clackmannanshire and Stirling. The Falkirk Business Hub will add more than 40 tenant companies with around 150 staff to its portfolio.

Situated in the centre of Falkirk, the former Falkirk General Post Office building is a local landmark and was completely refurbished in 2013.

The four-storey building now provides serviced offices, co-working space, conference and meeting rooms as well as virtual office services. There is also a café and a fitness and wellness centre.

Ceteris CEO, Josie Saunders, together with her fellow directors, has driven the acquisition of Falkirk Business Hub as part of the corporate strategy. Ms Saunders previously worked as head of corporate Affairs for Scottish Canals during the development of the world-famous Kelpies and Helix Park attraction in Falkirk.

Commenting on the acquisition of Falkirk Business Hub, she said: “This is a very exciting step in the Ceteris journey.

“As we are about to mark our 40th year of driving economic regeneration and business growth in Central Scotland, it is fitting that we are adding this vibrant hub in Falkirk to our 20-strong portfolio of office and industrial parks in Clackmannanshire and Stirling.

“This acquisition means Ceteris now has a presence right across Forth Valley. We will continue working with partners to use this space to help our tenants and other businesses across the region thrive, create sustainable jobs and grow.”

Tartan Commercial managing director Nick Watson added: “Ceteris’ vision for the future of this dynamic, vibrant business centre and its commitment to investing in tenants and in the local community as part of its social mission make it a great fit.

“We’re proud that we leave the Hub in a strong position, with occupancy levels at 100%. As we focus our activities on properties and developments in Edinburgh and East Lothian, we know that with Ceteris, the Falkirk Business Hub has a fantastic future ahead of it.”