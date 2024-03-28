Disruption expected at STV as journalists strike

Pay dispute

STV news programmes have been targeted

News programmes at STV are likely to be disrupted today as journalists walk-out in a dispute over pay.

The National Union of Journalists is demanding a 6% rise in salaries for its members in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness. It says they are paid less than those undertaking similar roles at the BBC or ITV. A second strike is planned for 16 April.

STV said the union had rejected a proposal that would see all staff receive a bonus it described as “fair”.

The union says experienced reporters earn less than the starting salary for a teacher, which is £38,655 in Scotland, while around 80% of the newsroom earn less than a teacher with five years’ experience.

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ national organiser, said: “Journalists at STV have not just been reporting on the cost-of-living crisis – they’ve been experiencing it too.

A spokesperson for STV said: “We’ve continued to engage with the NUJ with the aim of finding resolution and we remain open to further dialogue, but their claim for an above inflation pay increase of 6% is unrealistic and unaffordable.

“In this current economic climate, the offer made is both fair and financially responsible and is already being paid to over 85% of our colleagues across the rest of the business, including news colleagues in the Bectu union who voted to accept the award

“Our enhanced offer of this week, which included confirmation of a bonus for all STV employees – as we won’t agree a separate deal for NUJ members – was rejected by the NUJ.