Caledonian in £35m rebrand and refurbishment

The Caley will get another rebrand

The Caledonian hotel in Edinburgh will no longer be known as the Waldorf after its new owner announced it will undergo a £35 million makeover and rebrand.

It will become a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel as real estate investment fund manager Henderson Park and its hospitality operator Klarent Hospitality embark on a major refurbishment after acquiring it last July for an estimated £85 million.

The rebrand will take place in the summer and there are plans to expand its capacity to over 300 rooms by early 2026 to maintain its status as one of Scotland’s premier destinations.

Curio Collection by Hilton hotels are handpicked for their individuality and character and are designed to reflect the unique spirit of their location.

The owners say the rebrand to The Caledonian, Curio Collection by Hilton is an opportunity for it to further elevate its heritage and position as one of Edinburgh’s most famous hotels.

Known locally as “The Caley”, it was constructed at the west end of Princes Street from 1899 to 1908 and was originally owned by the Caledonian Railway Company. It has welcomed guests such as the late Queen Elizabeth II and former US President Barack Obama. The French rugby team was one of its more recent high profile bookings.

Klarent Hospitality, led by chairman John Brennan and chief executive Peter Stack, employs over 60 people at its head office in Glasgow and manages a portfolio of Henderson Park-owned hotels across the UK and Europe, including five Hilton Hotels across the Central Belt of Scotland.

Christophe Kuhbier, managing director at Henderson Park, said: “Our continued investment in The Caledonian is testament to our stewardship of this iconic hotel, which has been a bastion of Edinburgh hospitality over a century.

The Caledonian was built at the turn of the 20th century

“We look forward to working with Hilton and Klarent, our specialist hospitality operator and asset manager, to unlock The Caledonian’s full value potential on behalf of our investors and ensure it continues to enchant guests for many years to come.”

Peter Stack, chief executive of Klarent Hospitality, added: “As custodians of this landmark hotel, we have committed to the significant investment and transformation that will see The Caledonian as a world-renowned, leading hotel at the heart of Edinburgh.”

Stephen Cassidy, SVP and managing director, UK&I, Hilton, said: “The Caledonian has long been one of the top destination hotels in Scotland – loved by guests from all over the world and Edinburgh residents alike.

“The hotel is a hugely important member of the Hilton portfolio, and this exciting rebrand empowers its exceptional team to elevate the rich storytelling opportunities and continue to celebrate the hotel’s heritage.”