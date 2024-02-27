Caledonian Braves aim to double funding goal

Football ownership

Chris Ewing: bringing people together

A Scottish football club with ambitions to break the mould of ownership has hit its initial fundraising target of £200,000 in under six months.

Caledonian Braves plays in the fifth-tier Scottish Lowland League and claims its business model has secured worldwide support, including the White House and the New York Giants.

It has set a new target to raise a similar amount as it attempts to redefine the landscape of football ownership and accelerate the team through the leagues.

Based in Motherwell, Caledonian Braves was formed in 2019, though the club existed formerly as Edusport Academy, initially created as a private football academy.

Edusport was founded in 2011 to provide young French footballers with the opportunity to combine football with education in Scotland for one year. It successfully applied to join the pyramid via the South of Scotland League in 2015.

Commenting on the funding milestone, Chris Ewing, managing director and founder of Caledonian Braves, said: “Being privileged to own a Scottish Football Club has been a dream realised, but I’ve always felt it shouldn’t be a solo journey.

“I want to share this experience and bring people together, united by our love for the game and the potential we see in Caledonian Braves FC. Having already raised over £200K is outstanding, but it’s just the beginning. This project has been years in the making, and the support from professional athletes and executives worldwide, especially in the USA, has been truly inspiring.”

“We’ve already had visitors from the USA come to Scotland solely to see the club; this is a testament to our global appeal. Receiving emails from NY Giants execs, wishing us luck against Cowdenbeath while I check the internet to wish them luck against the Dallas Cowboys, is surreal. But beneath the fun lies a serious opportunity.

“The #BuyBrave campaign is more than just an opportunity to own a stake in a football club; it’s an opportunity to be involved, be an owner, have a voice, a say in the future of football.

“We know it’s ambitious, but we know that with the right investment and management structure, it will only contribute to the club’s growth, and support our drive through the league to SPFL.”