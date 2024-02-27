Former paper plant site in Edinburgh sold again

Brownfield deal

The site borders the Edinburgh Gateway station at the Maybury/Gogarburn junction

A former paper and cardboard manufacturing site on the western fringe of Edinburgh has been sold for the second time in two years.

Regeneration specialist Summix has bought the 15.5 acres for an undisclosed sum from Spanish firm Saica which has relocated its operations from Maybury to Livingston.

It was valued at £350m when it was acquired in April 2022 by developer Osborne+Co and the build-to-rent company Moda Living who planned to build 1,000 homes in line with the City Plan 2030.

Ben Brough, head of development for Savills which brokered the new deal for Saica, said: “Our client was clear from the outset that it would prioritise interest from parties who aligned with their own commitment to supporting sustainable communities in the places they operate.

“This must be one of the best-connected sites in Scotland, with both train station and tram stops into town on the doorstep; the airport just ten minutes away; and Scotland’s motorway network close by, providing easy access to Scotland’s other cities.”

Stuart Black, development director for Summix, added: “The purchase of this former industrial site provides a very exciting opportunity for us as a business, and we would like to thank Saica for entrusting us with it.

“As new custodians, it provides an incredible opportunity to redevelop one of the last major pieces of brownfield land in the city into a brand-new, sustainable mixed-use community.

“This purchase reinforces our continued commitment to invest in the capital, and we look forward to engaging with the community and other key stakeholders on our exciting proposals for the site in due course.”

Will Scarlett, of Scarlett Land and Development, acted for the purchaser and described the site as “one of the most exciting development prospects in Edinburgh.”

He added: “Large scale prime sites such as this rarely come to the market in the city.”