Innis & Gunn blames ‘high rates’ for Leith closure

Taproom shuts

Innis & Gunn has closed the Leith taproom (pic: Terry Murden)

Brewer and pubs group Innis & Gunn has blamed rising costs including Scotland’s high business rates for the closure of another of its outlets.

The taproom at The Shore in Leith shut two weeks ago in a further setback for the Edinburgh-based business which reported a huge loss in 2022.

Innis & Gunn closed its Dundee Taproom last summer and has also closed its St Andrews outlet. It now has one in Edinburgh and three in Glasgow.

It said nothing about the closure of the Leith outlet at the time but has now responded by taking a swipe at the Scottish Government’s policies.

Steve Drew, managing director for Innis & Gunn Hospitality Group, said: “We made the decision to close our Innis & Gunn Brewery Taproom at The Shore in Edinburgh, it happened on the 17 January.

“Whilst we saw growth across many of our key business channels last year, trading conditions for the entire hospitality industry, including our Taproom business, have been exceptionally challenging.

“The disparity in business rates relief between England and Scotland, coupled with escalating costs from energy suppliers and the impact of the continuing increased cost of living expenses, have unfortunately made it unviable to keep the shore site trading.”

The closure came as a survey by the Scottish Licensed Trade Association published today revealed that 96% of respondents felt government ministers were “out of touch” with business.