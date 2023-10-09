Scots brewer Innis & Gunn confirms £2.37m loss

Not so frothy

Dougal Sharp: cost pressures

Scottish brewer and pubs chain Innis & Gunn posted a £2.37m million loss last year, newly-filed accounts at Companies House have confirmed.

The figure has emerged after a media statement last month highlighted a rise in turnover and gross profit, prompting a flurry of frothy articles on its ‘strong performance’ and growth plans.

In an interview at the time with Daily Business Mr Sharp admitted it had been a tough year and that 2023 had continued to be one of continued cost pressures.

However, asked if the company had made a bottom line loss, he said: “We are not commenting on whether we make a profit or a loss. It is not something we discuss publicly.”

The accounts, which have just been published by Companies House, show the company’s pre-tax loss for the calendar year 2022 climbed to £2.37m from £1.215m in the previous year.

Mr Sharp also declined to say whether the company would return to profitability this year. Its financial year has been extended by three months to the end of March.

