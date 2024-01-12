Gilmartin says Wood showing ‘clear progress’

'Good growth'

Ken Gilmartin: confident in our actions

Energy services company Wood Group is showing good growth across all its operations with the order book rising and stronger cash generation.

In a trading update, the Aberdeen-based company said its full-year adjusted core earnings would be slightly ahead of expectations and is forecast to come in at $420m to $425m, up 9%.

Revenue rose 9% to $6bn and the order book was up 4% to $6.1bn, supporting growth expectations for 2024.

Ken Gilmartin, CEO, said: “We are now one year into our strategic growth journey and our results continue to show clear progress.

“We have delivered strong revenue and EBITDA growth, improved our underlying cash generation, grown our order book, and continue to see an acceleration in the proportion of sustainable solutions within our pipeline.

“We are confident that our actions, business model and strategy are delivering and look forward to giving a further update in March.”

... more follows