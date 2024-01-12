Recession worries ease as UK returns to growth

Economy rebounds

By a Daily Business reporter |

Attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have raised prices (pic: BBC)

Britain’s economy staged eked out a 0.2% expansion in November, reversing the 0.3% slump in October and leaving the likelihood of recession on a knife edge.

The Office for National Statistics said the bounce back was led by the services sector, with retail, car leasing and computer games firms all doing well.

Industrial and manufacturing production rose by 0.3% in November from minus 0.8% in the previous month.

The data comes days ahead of new inflation figures. Economists believe that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) retreated in December to 3.7% from 3.9%.

Despite the slightly improved figures, rising inflation in the United States has dampened expectations of early interest rate cuts on either side of the Atlantic.

US prices grew by 3.4% in December on an annual basis, up from 3.1% in the previous month, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The figure was above Wall Street’s expectations of a 3.2% rise and brought an end to a run of declining inflation in the world’s largest economy.

Global markets had priced in up to five rate cuts in the US over the course of 2024, with the Bank of England expected to follow with its own rate cuts, perhaps as early as May. Sanjay Raja, a senior economist at Deutsche Bank, has forecast that UK’s inflation may slip below the official 2% target by April, allowing for a cut in the interest rate from its current 5.25%.

However, this scenario is threatened by the potential impact on supplies resulting from Iran-backed attacks on vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels in Yemen which has raised shipping costs.

A tanker near the Strait of Hormuz, a strip of water between Iran and Oman through which about 20 per cent of all the world’s oil trade passes, was boarded by unauthorised personnel dressed in military uniforms yesterday, sending oil prices up by nearly 2%.

… more follows