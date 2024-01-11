Edinburgh’s proposed 8,500-seat arena takes shape

Model scheme

The arena is positioned next to the EdinburghPark station (image: JLL)

A model of the proposed 8,500-seater arena planned for the west of Edinburgh has given the first indication of how it would look.

AEG Europe, owner of The O2 in London, wants to build the venue on vacant land between Edinburgh Park, just off the by-pass and Hermiston Gait junction with the M8.

The arena would be built next to Edinburgh Park rail station serving the Waverley-Glasgow line.

Parabola, developer and site owner of Edinburgh Park, has agreed to sell the site which was earmarked for a residential and commercial scheme.

Cameron Stott, head of Scotland at JLL, said: “This is such an exciting project for Edinburgh.”

It was announced in November when Alex Hill, president and chief executive of AEG Europe said: “It’s a location with immense potential, amplified by Parabola’s transformative development and regeneration of Edinburgh Park.

“The much needed 8,500-capacity arena will bring world-class live music and entertainment to Edinburgh, further cementing its reputation as a destination for culture and global tourism.

The arena would have easy rail access (image: JLL)

“We look forward to this development becoming an integral part of the local community and complementing one of the best cities in the world for the arts and live entertainment.”

Peter Millican, chairman and founder of Parabola said: ”This investment will complement all that is on offer at Edinburgh Park and ensure that the arts and culture has an outstanding live performance facility.“

A planning application is due to be submitted to Edinburgh City Council with a plan for building to begin in early 2025, with the first live events taking to the stage in 2027.