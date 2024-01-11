Law

McFadzean joins Gillespie Macandrew rural team

| January 11, 2024

Scottish law firm Gillespie Macandrew has appointed rural law specialist, Lizzie McFadzean to its partnership.

Ms McFadzean, pictured, joins from Anderson Beaton Lamond and brings almost 20 years’ experience advising in the sector, particularly in the sale and purchase of large farming and forestry estates.

Her appointment expands the team to six partners and 25 members overall.

She will be based in the firm’s Perth office and is the sixth partner appointment at Gillespie Macandrew in the last 12 months, taking the total number in the partnership to 29.

Head of Gillespie Macandrew’s Land & Rural Business team Robert Scott-Dempster said: “Lizzie is an exceptional rural lawyer and highly regarded across the sector.

“She has an excellent track record of managing complex rural transactions and will further strengthen our existing team.”

