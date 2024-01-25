Aberdein Considine moves legal team to new office

Relocation

Jacqueline Law, front, with Peter Mutch, Ruth Aberdein, and Ritchie Whyte

Law firm Aberdein Considine has relocated its main legal and wealth office in Aberdeen to the city’s west end.

The firm has been in Bon Accord Crescent since 1986 and this will remain the head office and continue to house the business support, conveyancing, leasing and lender service teams.

The new 6,049 sq ft office at Blenheim House is part of a growth plan that has seen several senior hires including Robert Holland as partner and head of employment law; Chris Richardson, partner and head of commercial real estate (England and Wales); and Rod Hutchison, partner in the corporate and commercial team.

Jacqueline Law, managing partner, said: “The move to Blenheim House represents a pivotal aspect of our broader investment in people and services.

“The previous year was a successful one for us as a firm and we are poised to move forward with the next phase of our strategy in the coming year.

“Our offices in Bon Accord Crescent have served us well over the years, but with the development of the firm, as well as the extensive range of services we provide, space was at a premium and it was increasingly clear we required additional premises that reflected the firm we are today.

“In collaboration with our suppliers and developers, we’ve designed a space that is not only modern and functional but also allows for future growth.

“Retaining a strong presence in Aberdeen’s heart is essential. It’s a remarkable city – one with many opportunities in 2024 and beyond.”

Approximately 50 staff from family law, private client, employment law, dispute resolution, corporate, commercial real estate, as well as AC Wealth have moved to the new West End office on Fountainhall Road.

As well as being Scotland’s largest solicitor estate and lettings agent, Aberdein Considine works with a broad range of commercial, public sector and private clients. The firm also operates a Scotland-wide team of mortgage brokers as well as a network of Independent Financial Advisers through its AC Wealth business.