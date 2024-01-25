Cadenhead to help encourage enterprise at Napier

Residency role

Lynne Cadenhead: unlocking potential (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh Napier University has appointed Lynne Cadenhead, chair of Women’s Enterprise Scotland, as entrepreneur in residence.

Prof Cadenhead, who will foster innovation and entrepreneurial excellence, is a Napier alumna with a background in life sciences.

She started and grew three businesses, and has more than 25 years of entrepreneurial, equity investment, and policy experience. She has also drawn recognition for her work to support women into entrepreneurship, through her post as chair of WES and as women’s advocate and investor relations director for Tricapital Angels.

In her new role she will join the Royal Society’s entrepreneur in residence scheme, a part of the science, industry, and rranslation programme. This initiative aims to enhance knowledge and awareness in UK universities of industrial science, research, and innovation.

Prof Cadenhead said: “If we want to unlock Scotland’s economic potential, we need to champion the entrepreneurial spirit across academia and contribute to a culture of innovation.

“Drawing from my own journey, I am particularly excited about supporting and inspiring women in enterprise, as they face numerous additional barriers when it comes to starting and growing a business.

“This new role will allow me to actively contribute to the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive entrepreneurial mindset for all.”

Nick Fannin, head of enterprise at Bright Red Triangle, Napier;’s enterprise hub, said: “Lynne’s incredible personal experience in building companies and her commitment to supporting the next generation of entrepreneurial women aligns perfectly with Edinburgh Napier’s mission to nurture and support the women in our university community, enabling them to have real impact in their academic careers, and to commercialise their research.”