7,000-homes West Town Edinburgh plan edges closer

City expansion

West Town street view

One the biggest expansions of Edinburgh in a generation has moved closer after plans were submitted for a huge development close to the airport.

A consortium headed by Drum Property Group, which owns the 205-acre site, has unveiled its plan for a ‘twenty-minute’ neighbourhood of 7,000 homes.

The West Town site – located between Ingliston Park and Ride and the Gogar Roundabout at the western gateway of Edinburgh – is regarded as one of the most strategically important large development areas in the UK.

The £2-billion project is set to become the biggest, single homes-led development in Edinburgh in modern times, significantly addressing the city’s well publicised ‘housing emergency’.

Proposed facilities include schools, medical provision, civic and community space as well as bars, restaurants, cafes, retail and other commercial spaces.

West Town green space

There are plans for 27 acres of accessible green space – including a large 5.5-acre central park, several ‘pocket’ parks and a ‘wildlife’ corridor, criss-crossed by a network of cycle, running and walking tracks.

The Edinburgh Tram route runs directly through the site and a new tram stop will be created to ensure the whole development has access to quick and efficient public transport.

West Town Edinburgh was formed in April 2021 by Drum Property Group to progress development of the site. Drum is currently delivering a variety of transformative mixed-use projects across Scotland, including the Buchanan Wharf and Candleriggs Square developments in Glasgow.

West Town would occupy a site between the Gogar roundabout and Ingliston park and ride

Graeme Bone, Drum’s group managing director said: “We now have the opportunity to make West Town an exemplar, sustainable 20-minute neighbourhood on a par with the best new developments taking place across the UK and Europe.

“This planning application is a significant milestone in realising the ambition we share with the council both for the local area and for the city, further strengthening the long-term collaborative process that is set to deliver a major transformation of the west of Edinburgh.”

It is hoped that work will start on site before the end of 2024, with the first phase of homes and community amenity being ready for occupation from early 2026.

The West Town planning application has been submitted following a successful 12-month local consultation programme which included two online and one public consultation events, resulting in more than 2000 visits to the West Town website.