Farrell takes charge of British and Irish Lions

Ireland coach gets nod

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Goal: Andy Farrell

Current Ireland coach Andy Farrell is to take charge of the British and Irish Lions for the 2025 tour to Australia.

The Englishman succeeds Warren Gatland in the role and is no stranger to the set-up having served as his No. 2 in 2013 and again four years later in 2017.

The 48-year-old is scheduled to stay in charge of the Irish team until 2027 having penned a new deal in the wake of first series win in New Zealand, a Six Nations Grand Slam and guiding them to No. 1 in the world ranking.

Farrell said: ” I know how special Lions tours are having been involved in the 2013 and 2017 Tours, so I am delighted to get the chance to lead the team in 2025.

“There is a wealth of talent across Britain and Ireland, and I am looking forward to building a team that can deliver the ultimate goal of success in Australia.

“The British and Irish Lions fan base is really special, uniting supporters from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and beyond.

“Mobilising that sea of red by creating a team that our fans can connect with and be proud of will be a key priority for me and will be crucial to our success.”