‘Technical error’ sees SFA delay Euro 2024 ticket sales

Hampden apology

Paul Kiddie |

Germany-bound: Steve Clarke

The Scottish FA will kick-off the sale of tickets for Euro 2024 tomorrow after abandoning today’s original sale due to a “technical error”.

Supporters were due to gain access to tickets for next summer’s games against Germany, Switzerland and Hungary based on a certain level of loyalty points.

The process was thrown into chaos, however, when fans below the 12-point threshold were issued access codes in error.

Those codes have now been voided, with new ones distributed to members of the Scotland Supporters Club with between 12 and 32 loyalty points.

A statement from the SFA said: “We apologise for the unfortunate technical issue that delayed today’s sale of UEFA Euro 2024 tickets.

“Our updated sale will begin tomorrow, 7 December, at midday.

“New access codes will be sent to each member on 32-12 points at 10:30.

“Each point threshold below 12 points will have their new access codes sent shortly before 12 noon on the respective days as per the sales schedule.

“We would again like to apologise to all Scotland Supporters Club members for any inconvenience caused by the delay.”

Steve Clarke’s men kick off the tournament against the hosts in Munich on Friday 14 June before travelling to Cologne to face Switzerland on Wednesday 19 June and then Hungary in Stuttgart on Sunday 23 June.