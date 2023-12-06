Dunkeld House Hotel ready for growth under Crerar

Perthshire deal

By a contributor |

Dunkeld House has benefited from a big refurbishment

Dunkeld House Hotel in Perthshire is poised for further investment after officially becoming part of the Crerar Hotels portfolio.

The 100-bed four-star Dunkeld House is set within a 280-acre estate of natural woodlands on the banks of the River Tay.

It recently underwent an £800,000 refurbishment and future projects include the addition of eight high-end woodland lodges in the Woodland Dell and expansion to the leisure and spa and restaurant facilities.

Paul Leitch, who joined as interim general manager, is a hospitality veteran who has since secured a four-star AA rating for the hotel and AA Rosette for the Hotels Garden Restaurant.

As part of Crerar since March, Dunkeld House Hotel joins the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Oban Bay Hotel, Balmoral Arms in Ballater, Glencoe Inn, Thainstone House in Inverurie, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inverary and Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “By bringing Dunkeld House Hotel into our portfolio, we have a fantastic opportunity to use our wealth of experience to invest in it further.”