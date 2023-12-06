Perthshire deal
Dunkeld House Hotel ready for growth under Crerar
Dunkeld House Hotel in Perthshire is poised for further investment after officially becoming part of the Crerar Hotels portfolio.
The 100-bed four-star Dunkeld House is set within a 280-acre estate of natural woodlands on the banks of the River Tay.
It recently underwent an £800,000 refurbishment and future projects include the addition of eight high-end woodland lodges in the Woodland Dell and expansion to the leisure and spa and restaurant facilities.
Paul Leitch, who joined as interim general manager, is a hospitality veteran who has since secured a four-star AA rating for the hotel and AA Rosette for the Hotels Garden Restaurant.
As part of Crerar since March, Dunkeld House Hotel joins the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, Oban Bay Hotel, Balmoral Arms in Ballater, Glencoe Inn, Thainstone House in Inverurie, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inverary and Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn.
Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “By bringing Dunkeld House Hotel into our portfolio, we have a fantastic opportunity to use our wealth of experience to invest in it further.”