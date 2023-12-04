LEZ-bruised councillors launch bid for visitors

Transport campaign

Glasgow’s low emission zone has been heavily criticised

Desperate Glasgow City Council bosses, reeling from the backlash to the unpopular low emission zone (LEZ), have launched a campaign to boost its night-time economy.

Hospitality leaders have criticised the LEZ for driving residents out of the city centre or risk a hefty fine.

Now the council has teamed up with Glasgow Bus Alliance, ScotRail, the Subway and Glasgow Taxis to encourage people to make the switch to public transport just months after FirstBus threatend to cancel night services. The company has since joined forces with McGill’s to keep buses on the road.

After the LEZ was introduced in June, hospitality leaders joined a legal fight against a ban on older vehicles travelling into the city centre.

More than two thirds of bar and restaurant owners said it saying it had a detrimental impact on business.

Donald McLeod owner of the Garage and Cathouse nightclubs said at the time: “I’ve been dead against LEZ since day one. I agree that there is a problem with air pollution but it is mainly on Hope Street. When they electrified the buses that solved the issue.”

Glasgow council’s transport convener Angus Millar said: “Using public transport to go to and get home from Glasgow city centre is an easier way to travel.

“This partnership between the Council and the city’s public transport operators encourages everyone to come into the city centre over the festive period using the bus, train, subway or a taxi – or to walk and cycle if preferable – and take the strain out of your journey.”

Edinburgh City Council last week began erecting low emission zone signs around the city in preparation for its scheme being introduced next year.