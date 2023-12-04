Cairns hired as CEO of National Timber Group

Timber

Scott Cairns, who spent 26 years with the Donaldson Group, has been appointed chief executive of the National Timber Group (NTG), a UK-wide processing and distribution business.

Mr Cairns’ career spans almost 40 years and encompasses transformational growth and financial delivery.

At the Donaldson Group he was group chief executive until 2020 and more recently, a non-executive member of the board. Initially, he led Donaldson’s timber and merchanting businesses.

During his tenure as Group CEO he doubled turnover to more than £230m.

NTG was created through the acquisitions of market-leading brands: Thornbridge, NYTimber, Rembrand Timber, Orchard Timber, Hymor Timber, SV Timber, Norclad and Arnold Laver.

The group is run as an integrated firm, operating from 58 sites across the UK and generates annual revenue over £300m.