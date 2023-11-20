Fastest growing firms include four from Scotland

Deloitte Fast 50

The Original Fit Factory is Scotland’s fastest growing tech firm

Four Scotland-based firms are included in a list of the 50 fastest growing technology businesses in the UK.

The Original Fit Factory, a Glasgow software firm focused on wellness and fitness, is ranked the fastest-growing technology company in Scotland this year by being placed fifth in the Deloitte Fast 50.

Utopi, an ESG technology platform, is 20th while Amiqus Resolution, an online compliance platform provider based in Edinburgh, is 35th.

Aberdeen based oil and gas technology firm Deep Casing Tools is listed 37th.

Scottish online advertising company Goop-Loop is placed 3rd in the ranking for this year’s Women in Leadership category, while Edinburgh-based Roslin Technologies received a Rising Star award.