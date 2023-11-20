Hybrid working levels out with swing to office

Hays report

Hybrid working has flatlined

Hybrid working among Scotland’s professionals is levelling out with a noticeable swing towards full-time office working, according to analysis by recruitment firm Hays.

It found 39% of those surveyed worked hybrid and the same number fully in the office. Almost a quarter (22%) of professionals in Scotland work fully remotely.

The research also showed that over half (56%) of workers would accept a job in the future even if it didn’t offer hybrid working.

The research, based on a survey of nearly 15,000 professionals and employers, including 886 from Scotland, found that nearly two-thirds of employers in Scotland (68%) are offering hybrid working.

Yet over a quarter (27%) anticipate their hybrid working offering will change over the next 12 months, and that they will require increased staff attendance.

Keith Mason, Hays Scotland director, comments: “It’s clear from our research that there’s still no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to how staff want to work and how flexible employers are willing to be.

“But employers need to recognise that everyone needs different elements of support and development to succeed.”