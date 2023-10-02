Ice cream pioneer Turan adds flavour to Macphie

Food hire

A food industry ice cream pioneer, who was behind freezer favourites such as Magnum Double, Solero Berry and Vegan Carte D’Or, has taken up a key role at a Scottish ingredients firm.

Susie Turan has joined Macphie as head of product and innovation to play a pivotal role in adding fresh-thinking to its product portfolio.

Ms Turan has held senior positions at a number of blue chip food firms including Unilever and Finsbury Foods and will now help steer the next phase of growth at Aberdeenshire-based Macphie.

She said: “Macphie is an absolute leader in its field for a reason so I’m thrilled to now be playing a part in that. The values of the brand and the opportunities within its product range instantly sang to me.

“I’ve had a really varied career path and the original plan wasn’t to be in the food industry. After gaining a PhD in Chemistry, I joined Unilever’s laundry department developing sensors that made washing machines more eco friendly. From there, I moved across to its food division and I’ve not looked back since.

“Since then, I’ve worked to improve and create recipes and processes across the board – from ice creams and sauces to kids and vegan ranges, as well as baked goods, frostings and icings – making Macphie’s product portfolio a really fitting match.

“I’ve always admired Macphie as a company, the products, the values and its strong sustainability goals. I’m really looking to working with the team, growing together as a team and hope to add something different to this brilliant food firm.”

Andy Stapley, CEO of Macphie, said: “Susie arrives with a wealth of experience, genuine passion, and exceptional leadership qualities.

“Her invaluable expertise promises to significantly enhance the team and we’re really looking forward to implementing her ideas and making the most of her impressive experience.

“It’s another really important appointment for us at Macphie and marks another significant addition to the senior leadership team.”

Macphie supplies food brands, household name businesses and the wholesale sector with the products it develops at its Glenbervie factory. It now employs more than 250 people across its three sites.