Arnold Clark family receives £67m in dividends

Dealer payout

By a Daily Business reporter |

Family affair: the business paid out a huge dividend

Scottish car dealer Arnold Clark has paid the surviving family of its eponymous founder £67 million in dividends, according to a report.

The payout is almost equal to the furlough payments the firm received during the Covid-19 pandemic, which it has not returned to the taxpayer.

Accounts for 2022 filed at Companies House show record sale revenue at the family-owned business which operates from more than 200 sites around the UK.

The average price of a second-hand car sold by Arnold Clark was 48% higher last year than in 2019 while there was a 27% rise for new cars.

Despite pre-tax profits falling from £260m in 2021 to £173m, the company has increased the dividends in the year to a record £67m. This take the payouts to the family over the last two years to £118m says The Times, and compares to single or low digit dividends before the pandemic.

When Covid forced the closure of many businesses it took £64.3m from the Treasury’s coronavirus job retention scheme in furlough payments for 12,000 staff. Like the rest of the motor dealer sector and many other retailers it declined to repay the taxpayer.

Chief executive Eddie Hawthorne’s remuneration was £4.6m last year and according to The Times he has received £23.5m over the past five years.

In his statement in the accounts Hawthorne reported “high order banks”, adding: “We remain well placed to capitalise on the opportunities that the challenging conditions bring.”

Arnold Clark is the second largest dealership group in the country and is significantly more profitable than the two biggest listed groups – Lookers and Pendragon – which are both going through takeovers that will eventually take them private.

Arnold Clark has yet to comment.