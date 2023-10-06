Harding takes SRC seat as shoppers return

Retail champion

Debbie Harding: challenging time

Debbie Harding, chief people and corporate officer at Dobbies Garden Centres, is to become the first female chair of the Scottish Retail Consortium, succeeding John Brodie.

Ms Harding is a member of the Scottish Government’s Retail Industry Leadership Group and joined SRC’s board in early 2021. She will work with the 14-member SRC board and director David Lonsdale to champion the retail industry, Scotland’s largest private sector employer with 258,000 workers.

She said: “Scotland’s retail industry has proved its resilience during the turbulent times of the pandemic and costs crunch, and continues to make an enormous economic and social contribution to our country.

“However, this remains a challenging time for the industry. Technological change and customer behaviour are evolving at pace, operating costs remain elevated, and demands from public policy appear to be ever-increasing.”

The latest data from the SRC shows that Scottish footfall increased by 1% in September (YoY), 0.6 percentage points higher than in August. This is better than the UK average decrease of 2.9%.

Footfall in Edinburgh increased by 7.5%, while Glasgow saw a 2.9% fall.

Mr Lonsdale said: “Foot-traffic across Scotland’s retail destinations recorded a welcome if decidedly modest uptick in September. It was the third consecutive monthly improvement, and Scotland was the only part of the UK to witness an increase in shopper footfall last month.

“Overall, this is an encouraging prelude ahead of the start of the golden quarter in the lead up to Christmas and which remains a critical trading period for large swathes of Scottish retail.

“Hopefully, the introduction of discounted peak rail fares in Scotland for the next few months coupled with the recent marked fall in shop price inflation should prove beneficial in terms of enticing more visits to stores.

“With the clock ticking down to the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement and the Finance Secretary’s Scottish Budget we would urge policy makers to pep up consumers spirits whilst remaining wary of adding any further pressures on to household finances over the coming months.”