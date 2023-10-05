Food and drink

Scotland Food & Drink bolsters senior team

| October 5, 2023

Trade group Scotland Food & Drink has announced four appointments to strengthen its leadership team.

Gemma Gillespie, pictured, is appointed finance director, joining from Beatson Cancer Charity while Amanda Brown becomes programme director after spending some time with the Scottish Agriculture Organisational Society which was seconded to Scotland Food & Drink to design and launch The Knowledge Bank, the industry market insights service.

Claire Bisset has been promoted to the role of HR Director, having been with Scotland Food & Drink for just under 10 years.

Carol Saunders has taken on the role of head of insights at The Knowledge Bank, bringing with over 20 years’ experience working with global brands such as Coca-Cola Enterprises, Heineken, and Highland Spring.

Iain Baxter, chief executive at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “It is vital that we have the right talent and teams in place to aid our mission to build resilience within the sector, support our plans to grow faster than our competitors and to be the world’s most sustainable food-producing nations.

“These positions strengthen our senior leadership team allowing us to put our best foot forward as we aim to deliver on our strategy and become a £20 billion industry by 2028.”

, , , , Appointments, Food and drink No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Caroline Whitten

Pinsent Masons | Blackadders | Addleshaw Goddard

Professional services firm Pinsent Masons has recruited Caroline Whitten from Sainsbury’s Bank as legal director.Read More

Jen Mair

Mair becomes CEO at asset manager Martin Currie

Fund manager Martin Currie has promoted Jen Mair to chief executive. The 48-year-old has been withRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.