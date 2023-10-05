Scotland Food & Drink bolsters senior team

Food and drink

Trade group Scotland Food & Drink has announced four appointments to strengthen its leadership team.

Gemma Gillespie, pictured, is appointed finance director, joining from Beatson Cancer Charity while Amanda Brown becomes programme director after spending some time with the Scottish Agriculture Organisational Society which was seconded to Scotland Food & Drink to design and launch The Knowledge Bank, the industry market insights service.

Claire Bisset has been promoted to the role of HR Director, having been with Scotland Food & Drink for just under 10 years.

Carol Saunders has taken on the role of head of insights at The Knowledge Bank, bringing with over 20 years’ experience working with global brands such as Coca-Cola Enterprises, Heineken, and Highland Spring.

Iain Baxter, chief executive at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “It is vital that we have the right talent and teams in place to aid our mission to build resilience within the sector, support our plans to grow faster than our competitors and to be the world’s most sustainable food-producing nations.

“These positions strengthen our senior leadership team allowing us to put our best foot forward as we aim to deliver on our strategy and become a £20 billion industry by 2028.”