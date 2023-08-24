Edinburgh’s ‘ribbon’ hotel ties up opening date

Rooms with a view

The ribbon hotel is preparing for its big opening (pic: Terry Murden)

W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 31 brands, has confirmed that it will open its controversial ‘ribbon’ hotel in November, completing all the major work at the £850 million St James Quarter.

The building, nestled into a new square in James Craig Walk, will have 199 rooms and 45 suites, many with outdoor terraces, offering a new perspective on the city.

Interior designers Jestico + Whiles has worked with Allan Murray Architects on the 12-storey building which has divided opinion between those who see it as a modern addition to its historic architecture and those who see it as a blot on the skyline.

It features a winding steel ‘ribbon’ that references the many printing presses which occupied the area. Among the more favourable local names for it is the ‘Walnut Whip’.

The W Hotel promises spectacular views of the city

There is a range of lounges and restaurants and a rooftop deck providing and a 360-degree view of Edinburgh and beyond.

“This property is set to be a stand-out destination hotel unlike anything else in the city,” said Agnieszka Rog-Skrzyniarz, Marriott International’s vice president of luxury brands, Europe.

It is the second luxury hotel brand opening in the city in November. Red Carnation will launch 100 Princes Street in the former Royal Overseas League private club.