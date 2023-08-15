Council ‘profiteering’ with out of date LEZ data

Emissions row

The LEZ began in June

Glasgow City Council has been accused of profiteering and using out of date data after doubling the number of fines imposed on drivers for entering the new Low Emission Zone in just two months.

Officials issued 5,933 penalty charge notices in July – almost 150 a day – against just 2,922 in June.

The rise was partly attributed to the council allowing drivers a period of familiarisation with the LEZ during its first month.

However, critics say there are indications that the hardline crackdown is not only a money maker, raising £600,000 for the authority in just two months, but is also based on outdated data which is no longer providing an accurate assessment of emissions in the city.

There is further criticism that because it targets older vehicles it is also unfairly affecting those on lower incomes.

The LEZ Fightback campaign, which is pursuing legal action to block the LEZ enforcement, says statistics derived from pre-Covid, pre-hybrid working is no longer valid and that air quality is within acceptable levels.

Phase one of the LEZ was established to address the largest and only significant polluters – the buses – which are now compliant.

Jack Irvine, founder of PR agency Media House and the communications and political director of the LEZ fightback campaign, issued a statement to the media, accusing the council of profiteering and “completely ignoring the available scientific evidence regarding pollution in the city.”

Glasgow garage owner William Paton and nightclub entrepreneur Donald MacLeod are among those spearheading the campaign and legal action.

Mr Paton has a 38-page report by international consultants Hilson Moran into the air quality of the low emission zone.

The report was presented at the Court of Session before Lady Poole who ruled that Mr Paton’s case against the council can proceed. A procedural hearing for the case has been scheduled for 8 September and a judicial review is set to take place on 17 October.

Mr Paton said: “Maybe Councillor Susan Aitken and her LEZ overseer Councillor Angus Millar didn’t have time to read the report.

“If they had, they’d know that the data which drove council’s decision to proceed with phase two of LEZ was over half a decade out of date and based on statistics taken pre-Covid, pre-hybrid working and most importantly, pre-phase one of the LEZ.

“Phase one addressed the largest (and only significant) polluters – the buses – but now they’re completely compliant which means as a city we have already met the council’s stated air quality objectives.”

The Hilson Moran report says that complete compliance from Glasgow’s bus network had been achieved by May 2022 and that there was little, if any, environmental gain to be had by phase two.

Many businesses across the city says they are suffering because phase two which means all vehicles that don’t comply with emissions standards (diesel vehicles registered before 2015 and petrol vehicles registered before 2006) are prohibited from entering the city centre.

The penalty charge amount will double with each subsequent breach of the rules by the same vehicle. So far some 8078 drivers have received a £60 fine for breaching the zone.

Of the total number of fines issued for July, some 777 were issued for repeat LEZ contraventions, meaning that the penalty charge rate was subject to a surcharge.

Of those, 689 were for a second breach, meaning a penalty rate of £120 and 87 had a £240 fine for a third contravention. One received a £480 penalty for a fourth breach.

Fines are being capped at £480 for cars and light goods vehicles and £960 for buses and HGVs.

The council says it is only aimed at a minority of older vehicles which are the most polluting – with up to 90% of cars thought to already meet the requirements.

The council says that all revenue incurred in running Glasgow’s LEZ scheme itself, will only be used for activities that help reduce air pollution or contribute toward achieving our climate change targets.

A council spokeswoman said: “Glasgow’s plan to phase in a Low Emission Zone was announced in 2018 to address decades of harmful air pollution in the city centre.

Whilst up to 90% of vehicles entering the zone area are unaffected, the LEZ standards address the most polluting vehicles which disproportionately create harmful concentrations of air pollution in the city centre.

“To discourage entry into Glasgow’s LEZ by vehicles which do not meet the emission standards, the penalty rate doubles with each subsequent breach. The rate is capped at £480 for cars and light goods vehicles, and £960 for buses and HGVs.

“Surcharging only takes effect however after the first or most recent penalty charge notice could be expected to have been received by the vehicle’s registered keeper.”