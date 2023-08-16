Return to real wage growth as inflation slides

Bank dilemma

The cost of living crisis is easing

Inflation fell to 6.8% in July from June’s figure of 7.9%, the lowest rate of price rises since spring 2022.

It means wage growth is now higher than price increases following data yesterday that regular wages – which excludes bonuses – rose by 7.8% in the April-June quarter.

However, the Bank of England must now balance this fall in the cost of living with real wage growth as it considers the next move on interest rates.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The decisive action we’ve taken to tackle inflation is working, and the rate now stands at its lowest level since February last year.

“But while price rises are slowing, we’re not at the finish line. We must stick to our plan to halve inflation this year and get it back to the 2% target as soon as possible.”

Alpesh Paleja, CBI lead economist, said: “A big fall in inflation was widely expected in July, given the 37% cut to Ofgem’s energy price cap.

“However, the Bank of England will be more concerned about signs of persistent domestic price pressures. In particular, the latest data points to continually strong wage growth, which means that more interest rate rises are in the pipeline.

“Inflation will continue to fall through the remainder of this year. While this is welcome news for households, the Bank has been clear that they’re willing to keep interest rates higher for longer if needed, to reign in price pressures.

“So, at least for the time being, tighter financial conditions for households and businesses look like they’re here to stay.”

Lily Megson, Policy Director at My Pension Expert said: “Inflation falling and wages rising will bring relief to Britons. But it might only be temporary. Indeed, inflation’s persistent grip on people’s finances is not set to loosen any time soon. Hardly a settling prospect for those in, or approaching, retirement.

“Whilst retirees can enjoy some reassurance that their state pension will increase in line with inflation, thanks to the triple lock, the Government cannot assume that this will fix the UK’s pension issues.

“More can and must be done to provide those approaching or in retirement with the necessary support to help them understand exactly how they can protect their pension from wider economic circumstances. Improving access to information via prioritising the pension dashboard, or improving access to advice, would be a strong starting point.

“The approach of just “waiting until inflation comes under control” is not fit for purpose. The Government must look to other areas of support to help people better understand their financial circumstances.

“Arguably, the better people feel more supported in their financial situation, the more in control they will feel of their situation – a feeling many people will value during this economically volatile period.”

