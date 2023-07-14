US dental firm creates 75 Glasgow software jobs

AI tech

Neil Gray: vote of confidence (pic: Terry Murden)

A California-based dental software company, Planet DDS, has located its technology development and support centre in Glasgow and will create 75 jobs over the next few years.

Planet DDS serves more than 10,000 practices in North America and in excess of 60,000 users. The company’s AI and data management applications are specifically designed to enable dental practices to transition to a completely digital approach to operating and delivering their business.

The company was welcomed to Scotland during a visit by Scottish Government Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray to the company’s offices at The Garment Factory, in the Glasgow City Innovation District.

Mr Gray said: “This £10 million investment is a vote of confidence in Scotland’s economy and will help create 75 good quality jobs.”

Scottish Enterprise and its international arm, Scottish Development International (SDI), worked closely with Invest Glasgow and Team Scotland partners to build a strong and long-term relationship with Planet DDS.

Scottish Enterprise chief executive Adrian Gillespie met the company during a US business trip at the start of the year, with the company’s CTO and CEO both visiting Scotland and meeting with a range of key partners and potential employees.

A compelling package of support and funding from Scottish Enterprise has been created for Planet DDS, including a grant of £985,000 as a contribution towards the company’s £10.4m investment in its Scottish operations.

Reuben Aitken, Scottish Enterprise managing director of International Operations, commented: “The company had a choice of three global locations, with Scotland winning due to our skilled workforce, world-class universities and stimulating innovation districts.

Angelina Hendricks, chief technology officer at Planet DDS, said: “We chose Glasgow based on the technical expertise of the people as well as the passion for innovation we see in the community.

“We are excited about expanding our Glasgow team in support of our company’s growth objectives and starting to contribute to the local technology community.”

The 75 jobs will be created over the next few years, with nine new staff already recruited for the company’s software engineering team.