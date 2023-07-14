China boosts Burberry | ITV drops All3Media plan

Markets: Live

Burberry

Luxury fashion brand Burberry said a recovery in China, its biggest market, helped it achieve an 18% rise in first-quarter comparable store sales, in line with market expectations. nSales in mainland China were up 46%, while in Europe sales rose 17%.

The Americas continued be a weak spot, with quarterly sales down 8%, broadly in line with its previous quarter.

Near and medium-term targets are unchanged – with double-digit revenue growth expected in FY24 and around 20% operating margins.

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said the group continued to see strength in outwear and leather goods, and he was excited about product from new designer Daniel Lee arriving in stores in September.

Charlie Huggins, manager of the Quality Shares Portfolio at Wealth Club, commented: “This is a good start to the year for Burberry with strong sales growth, helped by an excellent recovery in China following last year’s COVID-19 related lockdowns.

“Encouragingly, it isn’t just China driving the growth, with strength in South Asia Pacific, EMEIA and Japan.

“Looking to the medium to longer term, Burberry’s success will hinge on the success of new chief executive, Jonathan Akeroyd’s strategy to turn around the struggling luxury fashion house. This will take some time to judge, but the early signs are encouraging.”

ITV

ITV said it continues to monitor but is no longer actively exploring the possible acquisition of All3Media, maker of Gogglebox, Fleabag and The Traitors.

There had been talk of a £1 billion bid for the business, owned by Warner Bros Discovery and Liberty Global.

In a statement responding to media speculation ITV said it assesses all potential value-creating M&A opportunities against its strict financial criteria and disciplined capital allocation framework.

