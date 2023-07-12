Police submit report into Gloag trafficking claims

Crown confirmation

Dame Ann Gloag: denies allegations

A report into Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag and others in connection with an investigation into human trafficking allegations has been submitted to prosecutors.

Police Scotland announced in January that four people had been charged with a number of offences. Ms Gloag, 80, who set up the transport company with her brother Brian Souter, said she “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” made against her, her foundation and members of her family.

Ms Gloag was later made a dame for her business and charity work.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Thursday January 19, four individuals were charged in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The Crown Office confirmed it has received a report from police.

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal spokesman said: “Careful consideration is given to any reports of alleged criminal conduct which are submitted by the police, or any other specialist reporting agency, to the procurator fiscal.

“Criminal proceedings will be raised if such reports contain sufficient evidence and if it is appropriate and in the public interest to do so.”