Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking

Tycoon denies offences

Ann Gloag: philanthropist

Millionaire Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag, her husband and two other members of her family have been charged in connection with human trafficking offences.

Dame Ann, who set up the Perth-based transport company with her brother Brian Sourter in the 1980s, was charged after a police interview in Livingston on Thursday.

The 80-year-old businesswoman and philanthropist was accompanied to the station by her husband David McCleary, 72. Her stepdaughter and daughter-in-law Sarah Gloag, 47, and her son-in-law Paul McNeil were also questioned by detectives, reports the Daily Mail.

A spokesman for Dame Ann said: “Whilst we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, Dame Ann strongly disputes the malicious allegations that have been made against her, her foundation and members of her family, and will vigorously defend herself and the work of her foundation to protect her legacy and continue her work helping thousands of people in the UK and abroad every year.”

It is understood the allegations were made by people who were brought to Scotland as part of Dame Ann’s charity work.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On January 19, 2023, four individuals were charged in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

The Gloag Foundation supports “projects that prevent or relieve poverty and encourage the advancement of education, health and religion in the UK and overseas’”.

Dame Ann served as an executive director at Stagecoach until May 2000.

She founded Freedom From Fistula in 2008 and expanded the charity to help more than 20,000 women and children across Africa.

Dame Ann previously helped establish a hospital in Malawi and also founded Kenya Children’s Homes in 2002 which now educates and cares for more than 1,500 children every year in Kenya.

In 2019 she became Dame Commander in recognition of her business and charitable endeavours.

She is said to share with her brother a fortune of £730 million.

Dame Ann’s former husband Robin was killed in a car crash in December 2007 and she has been married to Mr McCleary since 1990.