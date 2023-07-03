Loganair promises quieter journeys on new aircraft

Service upgrade

New ATR-42-600 aircraft introduced this month

Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, is introducing its first ATR aircraft to Glasgow Airport as part of a multimillion pound investment to upgrade and future proof its fleet.

The new ATR-42-600 aircraft which are larger, quieter, and more efficient than the Saab 340s they replace, will operate on services linking Glasgow with Islay, Benbecula, Sumburgh and Donegal from July, followed from August by Kirkwall and Derry services.

These routes will benefit from up to a 45% increase in capacity as the airline aims to offer greater availability of lower fares. The introduction of the ATRs will also enable greater year-round connectivity to domestic and international destinations via Glasgow with Loganair and its interline partners.

Customers are promised an improved cabin experience including larger overhead luggage storage, four-abreast seating, and a quieter, more comfortable flight. Increased hold capacity also supports Loganair’s carriage of pets.

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “This is a major milestone in Loganair’s investment plans to renew our fleet, and it future proofs the essential air links to Scotland’s island communities which is Loganair’s privilege to serve.

“Investment in new equipment has been undertaken by Loganair on a purely commercial basis and without recourse to public subsidy.”