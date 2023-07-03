Scott steps up at Spotless Commercial Cleaning

Business services

By a Daily Business reporter |

Spotless Commercial Cleaning has promoted Laurie Scott to finance director, two years after joining the firm as financial controller. He has also been appointed to the company’s board.

A qualified certified chartered accountant, he spent 14 years with Johnston Carmichael as part of the firm’s business advisory team.

Before moving to Spotless, he then took on a key finance role at Edinburgh-based tech start-up E Fundamentals (International) where he helped the business secure additional investment to drive its expansion into the US market.

In his new role, he takes responsibility for the finance functions of Spotless as well as its subsidiary companies Brightwaste and Brightwater Services.

Spotless is headquartered in Edinburgh with regional offices throughout the UK. The company operates 1,600 cleaning contracts for blue chip companies, retail outlets, industrial leaders and premier commercial premises.

Roger Green, chairman, who set up the company in 1988, said: “Laurie’s move to Finance Director, where he will provide further advice on strategic issues including potential acquisition targets, underlines our commitment towards developing and rewarding our people. I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in this new role.”