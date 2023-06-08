M&G ‘progress’ | FirstGroup | Mitie | Crest Nicholson

Markets: Live

9.30am: Rate rises surprise

“Canada and Australia don’t often have a central role in moving the markets but the decision by both countries’ central banks to resume rate hikes this week has reverberated through the financial system and helped stoke fears about sticky inflation,” says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“Much of the narrative sustaining the uneven if material rally in stocks this year has been that the battle with inflation is nearly won by the central banks. If the Federal Reserve follows the lead of its Australian and Canadian counterparts then this could be badly undermined and the next Fed decision is now just a week away.”

The FTSE 100 was unchanged in early trading as a recovery for resources stocks helped make up for weakness elsewhere on the index.

7am: M&G

Wealth manager M&G has reported progress towards delivering its targets, although first quarter performance was flat.

Andrea Rossi, the FTSE 100-listed firm’s group chief executive, said: “At full-year results we identified three priorities for the group: maintain financial strength through capital discipline, simplify the business, and deliver profitable growth focusing on Asset Management and Wealth.

“I am pleased to say we have made good progress on each of those fronts and are on track to deliver on our ambitious targets.”

First quarter assets under management at the London-based fund manager came in at £344bn in the three months to 31 March against £342bn at the end of 2022 while its solvency 11 ratio edged higher to 200% from 199%.

Net client inflows of £0.4 billion absorbed expected redemptions from UK institutional clients that were triggered in September 2022 by the ‘mini-budget crisis’, which were highlighted in the full-year results.

M&G said 200 staff had accepted voluntary redundancy as it looks to achieve its cost savings targets.

7am: FirstGroup

FirstGroup posted a better-than-expected annual operating profit and proposed an additional share buyback programme, helped by higher passenger levels in its buses on the back of a UK government scheme to cap fares.

7am: Wizz Air

Passenger numbers at Wizz Air were up by almost 90% and revenues by 134%, although the operating loss nudged higher with fuel costs being a significant constraint.

Management is focused on a return to net profit in FY24, but is confident that this can be achieved through strategic improvements including a comprehensive fuel hedging programme.

7am: Mitie

Mitie Group said annual revenue hit a record high and contract renewal rates stand at 90%. Operating profits were down a couple of percent from last year’s level but still came in ahead of the top end of expectations.

A final dividend of 2.2p per share is being proposed, up from the 1.4p paid a year ago.

7am: Crest Nicholson

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson said revenues for the year to the end of April have fallen by more than 20% as a result of economic uncertainty, though there has been a marked increase in affordable housing completions.

However, economic headwinds saw pre-tax profit falling from £52m to £21m. The interim dividend is being maintained at 5.5p and the board expects full year profits remain in line with forecasts.

Global markets

Canada’s central bank, which had been expected to leave the overnight rate unchanged for the third meeting in-a-row, lifted the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.75% from 4.50%. However, it gave no indication of more hikes to come.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.3% higher. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.3%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.2%, despite better-than-expected growth numbers. In China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.7% higher, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.4%.