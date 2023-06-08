JW Grant acquires Lothian Building Supplies

Merchants merge

JW Grant will be expanding into the east

Two building supplies firms have joined forces to create one of Scotland’s biggest companies in the sector.

Paisley-based JW Grant has acquired Lothian Building Supplies of Tranent in East Lothian for an undisclosed sum.

JW Grant is one of the largest independent builders’ merchants in the west of Scotland with branches in Glasgow, Coatbridge, Maryhill and Kilmarnock alongside its Paisley home and headquarters. Specialising in the self-build market, it also operates an extensive online retail offering.

Its acquisition of Lothian marks JW Grant’s first acquisition in the east of Scotland.

Seanna McLellan, director of JW Grant, said: “The transaction marks a significant step in the company’s growth ambitions”.

Andrew McLellan, who managed the transaction process for the firm, said: “Lothian Building Supplies aligns perfectly to our ethos of providing forward-thinking practices and products. This will allow us to extend our offering and continued dedication to our loyal customers.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the Lothian team into the JW Grant family and strengthening our collective efforts.”

Corporate partner, Paul Macdonald, who led the Harper Macleod team advising JW Grant on the acquisition, said: “The JW Grant team has built a strong and growing business with the foundations to grow further across Scotland.

“Although it is a competitive sector, this acquisition will allow both companies to target new markets, extend their product offerings, and collaborate to further drive their already market-leading customer service.

“The builders’ merchant sector continues to change and respond to both consumer and trade demand as determined by market conditions.

“What both JW Grant and Lothian Building Supplies have shown is that they understand those market conditions, what their customers are looking for right now, with the drive to meet those demands.”

The Lothian Building Supplies brand will be retained, with members of the management team retained to operate the Lothian business going forward.