Top firms keen on Munro’s new electric pick-up

Orders soar

Top bosses are interested in the new Munro pick-up

Munro Vehicles, the Scottish manufacturer of all-electric 4x4s, has launched its second model which is picking up orders from some of Britain’s biggest companies.

Scotland’s only volume production car company has revealed that it has already received 200 orders for the Mk 1 pick-up, three from FTSE 100 companies and ten from FTSE 250 companies. They are due to be delivered later this year.

The Mk1 pick-up is being launched this weekend, just months after the global launch of its first off-roader the MK 1 truck.

Munro CEO and co-founder Russell Peterson said: “With a full two-year order book for both the MK 1 Pick-Up and the MK 1 Truck, Munro is having to expedite its search for larger premises to meet customer demand.”

The Munro is the first light vehicle to enter production in Scotland in more than four decades. The company will build 50 vehicles this year before moving to a purpose-built site near Glasgow next year.

With the creation of 300 jobs, production will be ramped up to 250 vehicles per year with plans to build 2,500 units a year by 2027.

With a fully charged battery, the MK 1 has a range of more than 190 miles, enabling it to operate off-road for up to 16 hours on a single battery charge.

The Munro has secured rave reviews from the motoring press and users of off-road vehicles making it potentially one of the most exciting products made in Scotland for some time.

So far, the main investor has been Elbow Beach Capital, a social impact venture vehicle established in London last year which injected £750,000.

Mr Peterson added: “The levels of positive feedback we have experienced from media and customers who have test driven the MK_1 Truck has been unprecedented and the response to the new MK_1 Pick-Up has been equally positive.

“This, and the 200 plus pre-orders we have taken across both the truck and Pick-Up models, gives us great confidence that the vehicles Munro has created are precisely what the market wants and needs.”

The company is now moving towards the pre-production prototype stage.

