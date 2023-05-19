Farms merge to form £50m turnover business

Growers combine

Andrew Faichney: deal provides stability

Two of Scotland’s longest established fresh produce organisations, East of Scotland Growers and R&K Drysdales, have agreed to merge, creating a combined business with a£50 million turnover.

They have created an additional business, Pease Bay Farms, to grow brassica crops across more than 1,000 acres exclusively for the merged businesses.

ESG is a farmer-owned cooperative with its main office in Cupar, Fife. The collective of 15 growers are based in Fife, Angus, Perthshire, Kincardinshire and the Scottish Borders – producing more than 6,000 acres of Scottish brassicas on Scotland’s east coast.

RKD is the UK’s top Brussels sprout grower and packer, with one of the most sophisticated and high output grading, packing and storage facilities in Europe. In addition to Brussels sprouts, RKD also grows and packs swede and leeks in Berwickshire.

Andrew Faichney, managing director of East of Scotland Growers, said: “This merger is very unique within Scotland.

“With a collective turnover approaching £50m this merger provides stability and security for our membership and will provide an additional range of products and value to our customer base.

“This is a very exciting development not just for the ESG and RKD stakeholders, but the entire fresh produce farming industry here in Scotland.”

The merger was managed by Alistair Lang, lead partner in the ventures and innovation yeam at Thorntons.