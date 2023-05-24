Rowlands buys 30 Lloyds pharmacies in Scotland

Outlets offloaded

Lloyds has been offloading branches around the country (pic: Terry Murden)

One of the biggest and oldest pharmacy chains in the UK has acquired 30 Lloyds branches in Scotland.

Rowlands Pharmacy, founded in 1810, is a centrally-managed chain with more than 521 outlets and also operates an e-pharmacy business with about 90,000 registered patients.

Nigel Swift, managing director at Rowlands Pharmacy, said the branches will form part of the wider Numark network in Scotland and take its total north of the border to 70.

“This is a significant investment in growing our network north of the border and further reinforces our presence in Scotland delivering outstanding patient care services, advice and support. We welcome our new colleagues into the Numark family,” he said.

“For many years, the Scottish government has supported community pharmacy at the forefront of providing NHS care which people want, need and value.

“That commitment has delivered for patients and the NHS. We are investing in Scotland in the expectation that support from the Scottish government will continue in the years ahead to recognise the critical role of community pharmacy at the beating heart of healthcare provision from illness prevention through to long-term condition management.”

Lloyds has selling its stores under three project names – Project Clover, Project Mulberry and Project Sapphire – with each managing a different geographical region in the UK. Under Project Sapphire, branches have been put up for sale across Scotland.