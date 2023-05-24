Scots-built 5G tech delivered Coronation news

New record

Broadcasters drew on the network developed in Scotland

Technology tested in Loch Lomond played a record-breaking role in the live broadcasting of King Charles III’s Coronation.

University of Strathclyde’s software-defined radio (StrathSDR) team and spin-out company Neutral Wireless set up eight 5G cells along The Mall, providing reliable coverage from Buckingham Palace to Admiralty Arch.

The largest temporary private 5G standalone network of its type was used by 20 broadcasters, including BBC, CBS, Sky and CNN.

The network delivered 1 Gbps of wireless connectivity, carrying high definition (HD) video from wireless cameras to production facilities around the world.

Early design and testing of this network took place at The Scotland 5G Centre’s Rural Testbed at Ross Priory in Loch Lomond in a collaboration involving key partners from the broadcast and media production industry.

The Scotland 5G Centre, funded by the Scottish Government, is the national centre for accelerating the deployment and adoption of 5G connectivity in Scotland.

Along with Loch Lomond, the centre has a number of Innovation Hubs and testbeds all over Scotland, supporting industry and public sectors with advanced connectivity solutions.

The Scottish Government’s aspiration is for Scotland to be at the forefront of the digital revolution and, ultimately, to establish the whole country as a leading 5G digital nation.

Scottish Government Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead said: “The Scottish Government’s investment via our Scotland 5G Centre has made it possible for the Neutral Wireless team to break a new world record by broadcasting such an historic occasion to millions of people around the world over a 5G network.

“This outstanding achievement demonstrates once again how 5G technology can help transform Scotland’s economy by driving innovation and enhancing our global competitiveness.”

Ian Sharp, head of business development at the Scotland 5G Centre, said: “The Coronation filming shows the enormous scope of 5G technology, being trusted to facilitate the worldwide broadcast of a historical moment.

“While all eyes were on London, behind the scenes, Scottish innovation and testing in the S5GC rural testbed at Loch Lomond helped the broadcast of this important day to go smoothly. This achievement showcases the transformative potential of 5G, as well as the need for testbed facilities and innovation hubs to support industry with real world applications.”

Prof. Bob Stewart, University of Strathclyde, added: “This was an incredible 5G network to design, build and operate.

“Very exciting times for private 5G, which can be used to complement the public networks rather than compete with them. We have some exciting networks coming in 2024.”

Key partners for the private 5G network used at the Coronation include BBC R&D, StrathSDR, Sony, LiveU and Haivision.