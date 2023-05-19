Ashworth succeeds O’Carroll at IoD Scotland

Business services

Julie Ashworth: experienced

Julie Ashworth has succeeded Aidan O’Carroll as chair of Institute of Directors Scotland.

In 1998 Ms Ashworth founded Broadreach, a leadership consultancy which works with brands including Tesco, Smart DCC, Vodaphone, Target Australia and Dubai Airports.

She brings a background and experience across multiple sectors of industry, including retail, technology, professional services and hospitality. Specialising in governance, she has worked with FTSE 50 and award-winning start-ups.

Her current roles include chairing the University of Aberdeen’s governing body the University Court and having seats on several Scottish advisory boards, including the Scottish Business Network.

Catherine McWilliam, nations director – Scotland at IoD Scotland, said: “We had several high calibre candidates interview for the role, but Julie’s experience, paired with her business acumen as a founder and CEO, made her an ideal candidate.”

Julie took over the role of on 15 May.