Update:

Society boost

Nationwide customers get payout as profits leap

| May 19, 2023
nationwide
Nationwide making an unusual move

Nationwide Building Society will pay its customers £340m through payments to their current accounts after reporting a 40% leap in annual profit driven by the succession of interest rate hikes.

It said it would make a £100 payment to eligible customers next month, adding that this will be its first such distribution and that the society aims to repeat this in future years.

Nationwide reported pretax profit of £2.2 billion for the year to 4 April, up from £1.6bn in the previous year.

CEO Debbie Crosbie said the unusual move was possible because the lender was a building society owned by customers.

The lender nonetheless said that Britain’s tough economic outlook could lead to more customers falling behind on loan repayments and it set aside £126m to cover possible soured loans, compared with the release of £27m of reserves the previous year.

News, Finance & Law, UK, Updates & Results No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Rishi-Sunak-meets-Fumio-Kishida-Prime-Minister-of-Japan

Sunak’s £1bn chip package still short of rivals

A 20-year plan to boost the UK’s semiconductor industry has been unveiled by the WestminsterRead More

Offices proposed for Dundee

Staff hiring rises as inflationary worries ease

Companies hired more staff in April than at any time in the last six months,Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.