Recruitment firm AGR acquired by Dubai group

Scottish hiring firm Advance Global Recruitment (AGR), specialising in the energy sector, has been acquired by Dubai-based Dulsco Group.

Founded by Stuart Hunter and Cameron Taylor, AGR is based at Beaverbank Business Park, Edinburgh, and has clients in 70 countries. Headcount during increased by 20%.

Dulsco, which has 14,000 employees, said the acquisition “brings specialist oil, gas and renewables expertise and international reach” to its operations.

David Stockton, chief executive of Dulsco, said: “The acquisition of AGR is a significant milestone for Dulsco Group as it will accelerate growth both in the UAE and, critically, in new international markets.”

Mr Hunter, who stays on as chief executive of AGR, said: “I’m proud of what the team has achieved in the past 10 years…and I am looking forward to taking AGR to the next level, joining forces with Dulsco Group, and combining our talent.”

Lumina Capital Advisers acted as lead financial adviser to Dulsco during the acquisition process.