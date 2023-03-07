Calnex sees dip in performance as market softens

Trading update

Tommy Cook: well-placed to return to growth

Telecoms testing firm Calnex Solutions says hesitation by clients over investment decisions will impact adversely on next year’s figures.

The Linlithgow-based company says it has a strong order book and expects figures for 2023 to be in line with market expectations, delivering double digit growth across revenue and profits.

But performance in FY24 will be below that achieved in FY23, with the company’s revenues more heavily weighted to the second half of 2024.

In a trading update for the year to the end of March this year and the outlook for the next year, the company said good progress has been made in developing business in the data-centre sector. The integration of iTrinegy has “gone well”, opening up opportunities in the applications testing sector.

But it added: “The macroeconomic outlook remains challenging, with growth slowing across the globe.

“Telecoms sector participants, including global equipment manufacturers, have been adversely impacted, with many recently reporting a general softening of demand for their products and services in the short-term, albeit noting that the long-term structural growth drivers remain strong.

“In response to the macroenvironment, some of Calnex’s customers are currently taking a more cautious approach to investment decisions until there is better visibility on their project development timelines.

“Whilst these customers remain committed to the delivery of projects which will rely on Calnex’s test instrumentation and solutions, the timing of these orders is less certain and market-driven delays are likely to have an impact on the group’s performance in FY24.

“Based on short-term order run-rates, the board believes that the financial performance in FY24 will be below that achieved in FY23, with the Company’s revenues more heavily weighted to H2 of FY24.

“The board is confident that, as the industry spending cycle normalises, the company will see an uplift in orders from the current, more subdued, levels.

“Calnex remains well placed to capitalise on the underlying long-term growth drivers in the telecoms and cloud computing markets and the Company will provide an update on prospects for FY24 when the Preliminary Results for FY23 are announced in May 2023.”

Tommy Cook, chief executive and founder of Calnex, said: “We are pleased to anticipate delivering financial results for FY23 in line with market expectations, with this solid performance demonstrating the positive response from customers to our expanding product set and our ability to successfully navigate the supply chain challenges.

“While the global macro environment is influencing order growth in the short-term, our expanded offering and strong financial footing mean we are well-placed to return to a growth trajectory once market confidence returns.”