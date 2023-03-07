McPherson’s vow after replacing Gordon as Hibs chairman

Boardroom reshuffle

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Ambition: Malcolm McPherson

New Hibs chairman Malcolm McPherson has vowed to drive Hibs forward after replacing the late Ron Gordon at the helm of the Edinburgh club.

The Edinburgh lawyer takes on the non-executive role as part of a boardroom reshuffle at Easter Road.

Gordon passed away last month and his family nominated McPherson, a current board member and former chairman, for the position.

The move was confirmed at the club’s AGM, with Kathrin Hamilton, a partner at Baillie Gifford, also confirmed as non-executive vice-chairperson.

Gordon’s widow Kit and son Ian also joined the board of directors.

Previously chairman of Hibs from 1999-2002, McPherson has spent two spells on the board, his first stint coming in 1998-2002, and then when Gordon brought him back to Leith in 2020.

McPherson, who works for Addleshaw Goddard, said: “I was privileged to know Ron as a friend, as well as a colleague, so I’m proud that Kit and the wider Gordon family have trusted me to continue implementing Ron’s vision for the football club.

“We will keep the club moving forward with ambition and drive as Ron would’ve wanted.

“While it is a very difficult time for everyone at the club, we have an excellent board, chief executive, executive team, and great teams at Easter Road and the training centre so we can face the future with absolute confidence, thanks in large part to what Ron had put in place.”

A statement from the family said: “We are pleased that Malcolm has accepted our nomination to become the club’s non-executive chairman. Malcolm has great experience in legal, business, and has a real passion for this football club.

“He and Ron were incredibly close and shared a similar ambition and vision for Hibernian FC. He will be a great contributor to the club and, in support of the board of directors and Ben Kensell, in taking Ron’s plan forwards.”