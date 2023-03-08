Concern at Fed remarks | Wagamama group ‘encouraged’

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.03am: London opens lower

The FTSE 100 opened 20 points (0.25%) lower at 7,899.65 after US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell kept the door open for higher interest rates.

He said the Fed would likely crank up the pace of rate hikes from 25 basis points per meeting to 50bp.

His comments were more hawkish than expected as he defended the Fed’s decision to hike interest rates to a 16-year high in order to combat inflation — and said more aggressive monetary policy is on the table.

“We will stay the course until the job is done,” he said.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.72%, while the S&P 500 slipped 1.53% and the Nasdaq Composite saw out the session 1.25% firmer.

The FTSE 100 yesterday

Sterling was quoted at $1.1825 early today, down from $1.1861 at the London equities close last night..

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, said: “He didn’t say anything surprising or anything we didn’t know already, but there was a steely quality to his testimony today and no sign of the dove some investors had been hoping to see fly.

“It’s made markets nervous, with that new year optimism now thin on the ground and today’s comments pretty much obliterating it for now.”

LIVE updates

7am: The Restaurant Group

The owner of Wagamama and Franke & Benny’s said it had made a “very encouraging start to the trading year” after total sales for the year to 1 January came in at £883m (2021: £636.6m).

Adjusted profit before tax was up to £20.3m on a pre IFRS 16 basis (2021: £16.6m), while there was a statutory loss before tax of £86.8m on an IFRS 16 basis (2021: loss of £35.2m).

Andy Hornby, chief executive, said: “We’ve delivered a strong operating performance for the year in a market which has continued to pose a number of headwinds for casual dining operators.

“Current trading has been very encouraging to the great credit of our teams who continue to ensure our customers receive the best experience possible.

“We have a clear plan to increase EBITDA margins over the next three years and deliver significant value for all our stakeholders.”

7am: AMTE Power plan

AMTE Power plans to scale up its purpose-built battery cell manufacturing facility in Thurso which has the second largest manufacturing capacity in the UK. Investment should begin this year.

Dundee remains the preferred site for the company’s megafactory, with the long-term objective of a gigafactory scale. Production of Ultra Safe and Ultra High Power cells should begin at the proposed Dundee facility in 2026, with Ultra Prime continuing to be manufactured at Thurso.

Full story here

7am: Breedon to list on main market

Breedon Group intends to move its shares from the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) to the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

“As an established business, with a track record for growth and cash generation, robust corporate governance and ambitions for further expansion, the directors believe the main market now offers the appropriate listing for a group of our scale and heritage,” it said in a statement.

Admission is expected to occur during the second quarter of this year.