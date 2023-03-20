Butcher buying site earmarked for dog racing

John Gilmour expands

Simon Gilmour, Rebecca Gilmour, Teena Gilmour & Dan Gilmour

John Gilmour Butchers, which is building a butchery and retail facility in East Lothian, has raised £2m to buy a site originally earmarked for a greyhound stadium.

The £10 million facility in Wallyford will provide 40 additional jobs at the firm which has grown from a small high street store into an online business-to-business institution, with a burgeoning trade in London.

Its plans for the solar-powered single storey factory on the Barbachlaw Farm site, lodged in January last year, came about after plans for a controversial greyhound racing stadium were officially scrapped – 20 years after they were first put forward.

Following a local campaign of opposition to the stadium plan, Sirius Sport and Leisure, which was behind it, asked East Lothian Council to release it from its obligation to build it, saying it was no longer viable, and would transfer the land to John Gilmour Butchers.

The 45,000 sq ft site will now include an office, deli, and three Himalayan salt dry-ageing chambers capable of maturing over 6,000 pieces of bone-in sirloin and ribeye.

Coenraad Horn, relationship director at HSBC UK which is financing the expansion, said: “With this funding package, we look forward to seeing the new factory and new business ventures come to fruition. It’s brilliant to see this third-generation family business continuing to flourish.”